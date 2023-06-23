Khloe Kardashian falls for Kim Kardashian, North West prank: ‘I’m mortified’

Khloe Kardashian dubbed her niece North West “a monster” after she pulled a hilarious prank on her with help of her mom Kim Kardashian.

The Skims founder and her nine-year-old embarrassed the Good American co-founder in front of a handsome stranger with their wild prank.

During the recent episode of The Kardashians, Khloe narrated the whole incident to her mom Kris Jenner while jokingly slamming North and Kim.

Khloe had an encounter with a handsome man in the elevator while she was staying at a hotel with Kris, Kim and North, the mom-of-four told her pals during the show.

The interaction between her aunt and the man gave North an idea for a prank and she wrote a note and hung it on Khloe’s room door, making it look like it was from the good-looking stranger.

"Hi, Khloe! Knock on my door two times if you want to go on a date,” the note read. After reading it, Khloe thanked him for the note when she got a chance to meet him, realizing that he had no idea about it.

Recalling the incident, Khloe told Kris, "North is such a monster. We got back to the hotel around 3am. And there was a note on my door with a rose.”

“It was like, 'Knock two times if you want to go on a date.' It was like 3am. I was like, I'm not knocking on anyone's door,” she added.

"The next day, I get off the elevator and run into him. I was like, 'Thank you so much for your note.' And he's like, 'What note?' And I told him the whole thing and he's like, 'Can I see the note?'"

"He looked at it and said ‘I’m offended you thought this would be my handwriting and also I didn’t write this,’" Khloe shared.

Later, in a confessional, Khloe said, "North, I knew it was North. This note is from my (expletive) 9-year-old niece. I’m mortified, I’m a (expletive) loser that I’m going to accept any child’s handwritten letter to me and take it as an admirer.”

“The thing is, North obviously did not make this up on her own. Kim helped her. And Kim’s a (expletive) for not texting me a head’s up. They’re all (expletive) actually,” she added.