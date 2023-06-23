Ronaldo's playful exchange with cameraman adds humour to victory

Cristiano Ronaldo shares a light moment with the cameraman.—Twitter/Screengrab

Following Portugal's 1-0 victory against Ireland, Cristiano Ronaldo shared a lighthearted moment with a cameraman, adding a touch of humour to the post-match atmosphere.

Having scored the winning goal, Ronaldo playfully asked the cameraman to keep his distance, jokingly remarking, "Not too close. Too many wrinkles." The remark brought smiles to those present and lightened the mood during the media scrum.

Ronaldo's goal in the 89th minute secured Portugal's victory in the European Championship qualifying match against Iceland. This goal held special significance as it marked his 200th appearance for the Portuguese national team, making him the first male player to achieve this remarkable feat. Prior to the game, the 38-year-old superstar was honoured by the Guinness World Records, acknowledging his outstanding accomplishment nearly two decades after his international debut.

The match provided a double cause for celebration as Ronaldo not only reached his 200th appearance milestone but also extended his international goal record to 123 with his successful strike. This victory propelled Portugal to maintain a flawless record of four wins in four games in Group J, solidifying their path towards qualifying for Euro 2024.

Expressing his elation, Ronaldo described the achievement as "unbelievable" and emphasised the special significance of scoring the winning goal. Throughout the game, Ronaldo's teammates Rafael Leão and Bruno Fernandes played crucial roles in creating opportunities, and Iceland's Willum Willumsson's red card in the 80th minute provided Portugal with a numerical advantage.

Despite missing several chances and receiving a yellow card for diving in the 83rd minute, Ronaldo ultimately found the back of the net when Goncalo Inacio headed the ball down, allowing Ronaldo to score from close range. The goal triggered an anxious wait as the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) reviewed the play before confirming the goal and granting Ronaldo the opportunity to celebrate in his signature style.

The match against Iceland not only highlighted Ronaldo's remarkable career milestone but also demonstrated his enduring impact on the Portuguese national team. His exceptional achievements continue to solidify his status as one of the greatest footballers of all time. With his unparalleled skills and record-breaking performances, Ronaldo remains a key figure in the world of football, leaving an indelible mark on the sport.