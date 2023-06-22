K-pop group IVE’s Liz explains how she regained her confidence

She revealed that 'I Am' is her favorite song from the entire album

Liz from the K-pop group IVE discussed her experience with the group’s latest promotions in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar magazine. She also delved into her thoughts about IVE releasing their first full studio album.

Referring to their title track, she explained: “I gained some confidence during this round of promotions. When we were first given the song ‘I AM,’ I really wanted to do a good job with it, and I also hoped that the song would do well. Maybe fans could feel my sincerity, but they ended up liking the song, and I felt proud thinking, ‘Ah, so hard work is rewarded.’ Above all else, I think it meant a lot to me that I was praised for my live singing. I think I did a good job, so I’m happy.”

She revealed that I Am is her favorite song from the entire album. “From the moment we first heard the demo up until now, nothing has changed. As soon as I heard it, I immediately had the feeling that I could do a good job singing it. And I really liked the way the song overwhelms you with emotion.”

Revealing her favorite line from the track, she explained: “I specifically like the part that goes, ‘Even if you lose your way, just fly up high/Then wherever you go will become your path.’ It says, I’m not going to be swayed by what other people say, and I’m going to live out my life the way I think is right. I think it goes well with IVE’s concept, and it also matches my own personal philosophy.”

