Reality star Tammy Slaton criticised for lack of engagement in therapy sessions

1000lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton is facing criticism for her alleged rudeness towards her therapist.

Slaton embarked on a journey to lose weight but reportedly failed to properly engage in therapy sessions.

The Mirror UK reports that Tammy struggled to open up about her addiction issues with therapists leading to a backlash from netizens.

She was being seen by a therapist during her time at TLC reality show.

In one of the sessions, when asked about the feelings she get from over eating. She halted the conversation saying, “Nothing, I don’t want to talk about it. I literally don’t talk about all that.”

She was harshly criticized after she cried in a session.

Expressing support for the therapist, one Reddit user commented, “It's got to be quite frustrating having sessions with someone aged 30 weighing 600lb and behaves like a child to basic introductory questions.”

Another user lamented her rudeness towards the therapist.

Another one expressed sorrow over Tammy’s lack of commitment to put in the work to achieve her goals.

Some of the fans supported her while blaming therapist for her behavior.

“The therapist seems impatient and honestly annoyed with Tammy,” one wrote in support.

However, another hoped that there might be something productive done at the back end that wasn’t shown on screen.