Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan's 'Bawaal' becomes 'first Indian film' to premiere at Eiffel Tower

'Bawal' is going to have its world premiere at the Eiffel Tower in mid-July

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Bawaal has become the first ever Indian film to be premiered at the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris.

According to sources, Bawaal is all set to have its first ever screening at the Eiffel Tower in the mid-July. With this development, the film has become India’s first ever movie to be screened at the iconic building.

Sources stated: “Bawaal will be the first Indian Film to have its premiere at the Eiffel Tower. The premiere will take place at the exquisite Salle Gustave Eiffel, offering a panoramic view of the city of love as the backdrop.”

“Apart from Varun, Janhvi, Sajid, and Nitesh, the premiere will be attended by movie enthusiasts and French delegates, making it one of the biggest premieres for an Indian film.”

The idea of taking the film to the Eiffel Tower is a strategy to get international audience rather than just the conventional Hindi cinema lovers.

Besides that, “Bawaal has a symbolic reference to Paris. The makers have extensively shot some of the key portions in Paris, and the city acts like a character in this tale."

"The film is essentially a love story with references to World War 2 and the makers are ready to premiere the film in the city of love”, added close sources.

Sajid Nadiadwala and Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal is going to release directly on OTT platform, Amazon Prime, reports Pinkvilla.