Kim Kardashian opens up about new crush: ‘I want it to come true’

Kim Kardashian recently wore her heart on her sleeve and shed some light into the identity of her crush.

She shed light on it all during her appearance on one of Hailey Bieber’s YouTube videos for Who's In My Bathroom?

The conversation included admissions about life and love, during the Truth of Shot round.

There, Bieber asked Kim about her love interests and she responded by saying, “I almost want to take a drink because I kinda want it to come true.”

However, the mystery man is currently unaware of her feelings towards him, because she's “more into privacy these days.”

She ended up taking a sip to avoid having to spill the identity of her potential beau.



After admitting defeat on the issue, Bieber chimed in to say, “So, she has a crush she just doesn't want to say. That's cute for you.”

For those unversed, Kim and Pete Davidson dated for over nine months, despite the comedian having to face the slew of backlash from Kanye West.

At the time of the split Kim even admitted to feeling guilt over the treatment he'd received and believed, he "went through a lot because of my relationship [with Kanye]."

These admissions were shared during a confessional in The Kardashians.