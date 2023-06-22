Dhanush unveils 'title' of next Anand L. Rai film on 'Raanjhanaa' anniversary

Dhanush also shares about his close connection with super hit film 'Raanjhanaa'

Dhanush has finally revealed the title of his upcoming Anand L. Rai film on their evergreen movie, Raanjhanaa's 10th anniversary.

Anand’s Raanjhanaa with Dhanush is known to be a masterpiece in Bollywood. The actor-director duo created magic on-screen once, now they are coming back to create yet another magic with upcoming film, Tere Ishk Mein.

On June 21, the actor and singer celebrated the 10th anniversary of his much-acclaimed film by sharing the teaser and title of the new film.

He also expressed his deep connection with film Raanjhanaa by sharing a note on his Twitter handle.

The note, Dhanush shared read: “Some films change your life forever and it’s apt to say this is one such film. Indeed, it changed all our lives. My sincere thank to each and everyone of you making Raanjhanaa a classic.”

“After a decade… a story from the world of Raanjhana, Tere Ishk Mein. I don’t know what kind of journey awaits me. But I am sure it’s gonna be an adventure, for us and all.”

Meanwhile, the director also unveiled the name of his new movie, by saying: "There couldn't be a more perfect day to unveil our next venture, 'Tere Ishk Mein,' with Dhanush.”

“Raanjhanaa' holds a special place in my heart, and the love and adoration it continues to receive from fans worldwide is truly heartwarming”, he said.

As per India Today, Tere Ishk Mein will bring back old memories of Kundan, played by Dhanush in Raanjhanaa.

Watch Teaser:







