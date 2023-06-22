Khloe Kardashian reacts to Kim’s plan to set her up on date with Michele Morrone

Khloe Kardashian thinks it was “cute” that her sister Kim Kardashian wanted her to romance Michele Morrone after her breakup with Tristan Thompson.

According to Us Weekly, the reality TV star thanked the Skims founder in a sneak peek from the upcoming episode of The Kardashians for plotting to hook her up with the 365 Days star.

“I think that is so cute of Kim that she was plotting and planning to have me hookup with someone here in Milan. I really do. Thank you,” the Good American cofounder said.

Khloe went on to recount her first interaction with Michele during Milan Fashion Week, saying, “So we are sitting at the show and they sat me next to him. He was like, ‘Do you like Dolce & Gabbana?’”

“And I said, ‘I do.’ Then I said, ‘Do you like Dolce?’ and he is like, ‘Yeah, it has always been a dream of mine since I was a kid to model for them. And now I am the face of Dolce,'” she added.

To this, her mother Kris Jenner intervened to point out that Michele was featured in a promotional ad for the fashion brand.

“He is the face of Dolce with the speedo on and no clothes coming out of a waterfall,” the momager told Khloe, to which she said, “I don’t know who anyone is.”

“It could be Tom Hanks and I’m like, ‘Hey, do you like movies?’ I don’t know anyone,” Khloe added.

Khloe and Michele sparked dating rumours last year when they were spotted standing really close to each other backstage at the fashion show in Milan.

Later, the actor’s representative denied the speculations that he was dating the mother-of-two, saying, “They were both at the Dolce & Gabbana show and the fashion brand asked them to take a photo together.”

“He thought [Khloé] was very nice. That was the extent of their interaction,” the rep added.