King Charles concerned over missing of Titanic submersible

Britain’s King Charles is concerned over OceanGate’s missing Titanic submersible and requested to be 'kept fully up to date on the situation.'



According to reports, a prominent Pakistan businessman and his son were among five people aboard the submersible that has gone missing while exploring the wreckage of the Titanic in the North Atlantic.

The report further claims the businessman is a longtime supporter of King Charles charities the Prince’s Trust International and The British Asian Trust.

King Charles, who was recently crowned a British monarch, has said his "thoughts and prayers" are with the family of the businessman.

The Hello Magazine, quoted Will Straw, the CEO of Prince's Trust International, as saying. "Prince's Trust International has a longstanding relationship with Shahzada Dawood and his family. We are shocked by this awful news, praying for a rescue and sending our thoughts to his family during this deeply challenging time."

According to AFP, the 21-foot (6.5-meter) submersible, named Titan, was carrying three fee-paying passengers when it vanished Sunday: British billionaire Hamish Harding, Pakistani tycoon Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman.

OceanGate Expeditions, which runs the Titan´s trips, charges $250,000 for a seat.