Vasay Chaudhry seeks apology over model’s 'ridiculous' comments against overseas Pakistanis

Vasay Chaudhry hosts comedy show on private TV channel. — Instagram/vasaychaudhry

Vasay Chaudhry, who hosts comedy show on private TV channel, has apologised to overseas Pakistanis over inappropriate remarks passed by one of the guests in his recent programme.



During the recent show, actor Sara Neelum ridiculed the expats saying that overseas Pakistanis boasted about living in a foreign country by wearing cotton suit when they are in their home country.

“[..] they maybe cleaning washrooms over there,” she added.

Her statement drew the ire of social media users who condemned her remarks and also criticised the show host for allowing the guest to pass such vile statement against them.

“I want to publicly apologise on behalf of my whole team at #Mazaqraat ,a very stupid, vile & ridiculous comment was made recently about [sic] overseas's Pakistani's by one of the guests in our show which was followed up by an attempted (sic) joke by one of the comedians(again in bad taste),” he wrote on his Twitter handle.

He further said that a formal apology will be aired in tonight's episode.

“However, I wanted to personally apologise to all the Pakistanis living abroad. We Love you, even though you might not feel the same at this point..,” he added.

While netizens appreciated Chaudhry’s move to apologise over the inappropriate, some demanded the model to do the same.



