Not sure whether I will make it to Pakistan team for World Cup: Hasan Ali

Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali speaking exclusively to Geo News at Birmingham’s Edgbaston Stadium. — Provided

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistan's pacer Hasan Ali, who’s currently playing for Warwickshire CCC in the English county season, said that he wasn't sure whether he will make it to Pakistan’s squad for the World Cup which is set to take place later this year in India.

Speaking exclusively to Geo News at Birmingham’s Edgbaston Stadium, the right-arm pacer — who also feels he is currently not included in Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) future white ball plans — said that to make a comeback into the white ball squad he will have to show some strong performances.

“I’m playing for Birmingham Bears in the T20 Blast tournament. I’m trying hard to do well, to become the best bowler for my team and make sure that my performance contributes towards my team's victories. And if national selectors and Pakistan’s team management feel that they are happy with my performance they might consider me for the world cup," said Ali.

The bowler sustained an injury moments before the start of the Birmingham Bears' opening match of the T20 blast against Yorkshire Vikings when he sprained his ankle after which was advised to rest and missed the first few matches of the Blast. But since then, he’s fully recovered and is back in action both in the T20 Blast and also in the county championship for Warwickshire CCC.

“It is a dream of every cricketer to represent their country in the world cup and win trophies for the country. And I know how to win trophies as I’ve a good deal of experience of playing in ICC tournaments," Ali expressed.

“I will turn 29 in July so I’m still young and super fit. Never in my life, I’ve failed any fitness test. Alhamdolillah… my full focus is on my fitness. Not only I’m focusing on my bowling but also on my batting and fielding too."

So far in the five-county championship matches, Hasan Ali has played for Warwickshire CCC, he has taken 22 wickets. Besides that, he had also contributed with the bat scoring two half-centuries. After his recent performances in the longer format, he’s been included in Pakistan's red ball squad for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka in July.

“I’m really looking forward as I want to play for Pakistan I have been trying to do well in county matches and gain my rhythm. Whether it’s demotic cricket in Pakistan, any T20 league or the county championship my job is to perform," said Ali.

He was signed by Worcestershire CCC to play for them in the urgent county season till July which also included representing towing their T20 team Birmingham Bears in T20 Blast, Including the knock-out stages.

“So far, I’m very happy with my performance in the county championship. I’m a professional cricketer and the setup here is very professional too. I have a very good understanding with coaches and management and they are also satisfied with my performance. Before arriving here, I had a very detailed discussion with the Warwickshire CCC’s management on how to manage my workload and so far, they have done it exceptionally well."

'Performance not up to mark'

In 2020 after staying away from cricket for nearly 18 months because of injury, Ali made a very strong comeback first into domestic cricket and then for the Pakistan team. He picked up 41 wickets in eight Test matches at an astonishing average of just 16. Due to his stellar performances in longer format cricket in 2021, Ali won the “Test Cricketer of the Year” award from PCB. But since then, he had a dip in form and hasn’t made much of an impact on the matches he played.

“This is true that lately, my performance has been up to the mark. In a few games, I couldn’t get wickets so it’s fair enough. So, at times things are not moving towards the right direction and all over the world professional players face this challenge in their lives. That’s why I was dropped from the team,” he added.

Last year, Ali made his county cricket debut when he signed for Lancashire CCC for the first five matches of the season where he also got a chance to play alongside England great Jimmy Anderson. He was also presented by the Lancashire debut cap by Jimmy Anderson. He said that playing with one of the all-time great fast bowlers was an honour and privilege for him.

“It was a moment of great pride to play with Jimmy Bhai. It’s so amazing that he’s still running hard and bowling which is physically not an easy thing to do for any pace bowler. He has kept himself amazingly fit and still in action for England in the Ashes," Ali said.

He further said: “Last year he visited Pakistan for the Test series and did so well on flat tracks. Sucre bowlers and such players are rare to find in the world. We had a very candid discussion and I picked up lots of useful things from him. He appreciated my bowling and those were memorable moments for me."

Speaking about the bowlers in the national squad, the pacer said that in the fast bowling department, Pakistan has been blessed with an abundance of talent and the competition among fast bowlers has always been very tough.

“Lately we have produced a greater number of young and very talented fast bowlers compared to any other country. They all are doing so well and I exited my best wishes for them. Personally, for me, it’s good that there is so much competition as it helps me to get better day by day. Some of them are now superstars and some of them are en route to becoming one. Such healthy competitions should be in other departments like batting and fielding too."

'Mickey Arthur should've been head coach again'

Responding about the appointment of former head coach of Pakistan team Mickey Arthur as Director Pakistan team Hasan said Arthur should have been appointed as head coach again, however, he has his contract commitments with Derbyshire CCC but this can still be a decision for the betterment of Pakistan cricket.

“I think that PCB and Mickey Arthur felt better for each other they did that. Mickey knows many players better than anyone. In fact, all those players including myself who made their international debuts for Pakistan in 2016-17 also know him very well. We became stars while playing under Mickey Arthur’s coaching and won so many matches and that was due to the trust shown by Mickey Arthur on those young players and his encouragement to do well. We all have great memories.

“I have a great personal relationship with Mickey Arthur as we spent together quality time in the past. We have spoken to each other occasionally and Mickey has also said this many times that he has been in touch with many players. But it’s still important to show your performance to be considered for the selection in the team."

'Dream come true'

Ali who made his international debut for Pakistan in 2016 has seen many highs and lows in his career. There were moments of joy but of agony too. He still remembers the day, the match and the date of his first international match.

“It was a like a dream come true when I made my debut against Ireland. For me, it was an unbelievable moment. Of course, the ultimate dream of every player is to represent the country and win matches. The date was 18th August and I had mixed feelings. I was very nervous on one side but over the moon on the other. All the hard work I did in my life before that resulted in that achievement."

But the ultimate moment of glory for the pacer was when after the final of the ICC Champions Trophy in which Pakistan comprehensively beat India at The Oval stadium the announcement of him being the winner of Player of the Tournament awed was made. Speaking about the memories of that day Hasan said that it was the most impactful day of his career.

“Due to my contribution and performance in the tournament, my country won and the whole nation was proud of me as we lifted the ICC champions trophy."

But the Pakistan team’s journey through that tournament was very smooth. In the opening match against India Pakistan lost to India by a huge margin. The match was played at the very same ground — Edgbaston. Ali was thrashed to all parts by Indian batters. He conceded 70 runs in 10 overs in the match.

But from there onwards a very dramatic and unexpected turn of form for both Ali and the Green Shirts took place.

“Yes, we started our campaign in that tournament from this ground playing against India in the first match which we lost badly. At that time, we were ranked number eight in ODIs. After that with the team nearing, we knew that we have got nothing to lose so everyone needs to give more than 100%."

“In our second match against the n ranked number one team in South Africa which also took place at Edgbaston, Fakhar batted beautifully and we won. From that moment the whole mode of the dressing room changed," he recalled.

After winning the match against South Africa, Pakistan went on to win their matches against Sri Lanka and then in the semifinals against hosts England to book a clash against arch-rivals India in the final. Ali took 3/24 and 3/43 against South Africa and Sri Lank respectively and also 3/35 in the semifinal against England winning the man of the match award twice in four matches. In the final against India, the fast bowler again was at his very best claiming three wickets again for just 19 runs including the ultimate wicket of the match to win the tournament enabling Pakistan to lift the ICC champions trophy for the first.

“You can say It felt like taking revenge for the first game in the tournament as I ended up getting 13 wickets in the tournament. Those were the golden moments for the whole team. Many of us were just youngsters who made their debuts not long ago and probably were playing in an ICC tournament for the first time. Those moments will always stay in our memories and are now written in Pakistan cricket’s history for the coming generations too."

'Criticism should be based on performance'

Taking about the pressure in the India-Pakistan match, Ali said that definitely there is in fact a lot of it and on both teams as fans of both nations expect their team to do their best.

“Our countrymen want us to win and theirs expect the same from them. This fan pressure gives us the courage that we have to win for our country and nation and give our fans some joy and the same thought process is on the other side of the border too. Obviously, both teams enjoy playing each other and when one team losses always end up facing criticism from the fans”.

“But this is part of cricket when we win the same fans will lift us on their shoulders and when we lose those very same fans will criticise us”, the cricketer added.

But he stressed that fans' criticism should only be based upon a player’s performance which is always welcomed but they should not get personal and involve family members.

“No one likes to be criticised but if that criticism is taken in a positive way and makes you sort out your weaknesses it will be beneficial. Here I’m sitting in front of you out of the team if people criticise my performance, I will not mind but yes when they get personal then it hurts especially when they target family members. It has happened to me as it has happened to so many other players too."

Hasan Ali is set to leave Warwickshire CCC soon, he will leave in the first week of July to go back to Pakistan to join the national squad for the Test tour of Sri Lanka.