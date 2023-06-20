Kate Middleton’s mistake goes unnoticed on Twitter

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s typo went unnoticed on Twitter as she continued her royal duties on Tuesday.



Kate Middleton was all smiles as she attended an event to mark the reopening of the National Portrait Gallery.

Later, the Princess of Wales took to her official Twitter handle to share a video, captioning with a minor spelling mistake, which seems to be a typo.

However, it went unnoticed on the micro-blogging site.

Prince Louis mother wrote in the caption: “A sneak peak” instead of ‘sneak peek.’

She tweeted, “A sneak peak inside the refreshed and reopened National Portrait Gallery.”

Kate Middleton is the patron of the cultural landmark.

Meanwhile, royal fans have extended love with sweet comments to Kate Middleton as she posted the video.