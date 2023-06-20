Kate Middleton continues royal duties

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton continued her royal duties as she attended an event to mark the reopening of the National Portrait Gallery.



Kate Middleton, as a patron of the cultural landmark, got the chance to tour the cultural venue two days ahead of it being reopened to the public.

Royal expert Richard Palmer shared a video of Kate Middleton, arriving at the venue, and tweeted “The Princess of Wales is reopening the National Portrait Gallery in London this morning after a three-year refurbishment.

“Among the guests at the gallery today is Sir Paul McCartney, who has an exhibition opening shortly.”

The royal expert further disclosed, “On the gallery’s forecourt, Kate met Jamie Fobert, Project Architect, and award- winning artist Tracey Emin, who was commissioned to create an artwork for the gallery’s new doors, incorporating 45 carved brass panels, representing ‘every woman, throughout time’.”

Later, the Princess of Wales also took to Twitter and shared a video with caption, “A sneak peek inside the refreshed and reopened National Portrait Gallery.”



