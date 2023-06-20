'Mission: Impossible 7' star Hayley Atwell says no one will ever be like Tom Cruise

'Mission: Impossible 7' star Hayley Atwell says there never been anyone like Tom Cruise

Hayley Atwell gushed over Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One co-star Tom Cruise, saying there never will be anyone like him in film industry.

In an interview with ET Canada, the Captain America star hailed the Top Gun actor while branding him “a real inspiration as a professional.”

“He’s a one-man studio,” Atwell spoke of Cruise. “There is nothing this man doesn’t know about moviemaking and the cinematic experience for the audience.”

“It’s deeply inspiring to find someone who is so committed to something, whose work ethic extends to so many different departments,” she added.

The actor continued: “For me, he remains a real inspiration as a professional, dedicated, enthusiastic guy, whose own success has never been his demise.”

She went on to note of Cruise, “He’s always hungry, always searching, and has kind of a childlike wonder about movies … There’s never been anyone like him and never will be.”

Atwell then talked about her intense action sequences in the new blockbuster sequel, while revealing that she had no fear while drifting cars and perform other dangerous stunts.

“It’s strange, because watching it, I was going, ‘How did I? How did we?’ Because watching it objectively in sequence is a very different experience from when you’re in it,” Atwell explained.

“And I had studied drifting for five months previously to principal photography, so my level of being able to drive competently had hugely developed and increased over that time.”

“But also, you have to transport that particular car chase sequence to a real city, a real location that has a whole other level of obstacles, and the absolute necessity of making sure that we were treating it respectfully.

“And so the mechanics of something like that are so precise, that … if I was in fear, it would have been because we were in some way being reckless, and we weren’t.” Atwell added, “But we could perform that.”