Najam Sethi withdraws from PCB chairmanship race

Najam Sethi, the chairman of the PCB management committee, has withdrawn his candidacy for the chairmanship of the cricket board. He voiced his concerns about becoming a "bone of contention" between the coalition government partners, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Sethi expressed his decision on Twitter on Tuesday, saying that he did not want to contribute to the instability and uncertainty surrounding the board.

He specifically expressed his resolve to avoid being a source of conflict between PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Sethi also expressed his reluctance to get involved in the controversy a few days ago.

"I have heard speculations surrounding the PCB chairmanship. I don't get involved in this matter because it depends on the patron," he said, speaking to the media in Lahore on Friday. He also said he would accept any decision taken by PM Shehbaz who is also the PCB's patron.

"Our responsibility was to restore the 2014 constitution. At this point, we are ready for elections with regional and departmental representatives on board. We are waiting for two nominees, after which I will announce the election.

"If you ask me, I don't want a mess. If the patron and Zardari sahab want me to continue, I will be okay with it. If they want Zaka sahab to become the chairman, I would welcome their decision and leave," he added.

The PCB chairman’s appointment has become a bone of contention between the ruling coalition government’s PPP and PML-N.

The PPP wants former PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf to return to the post while the PML-N wants Sethi to continue his job at the PCB.

PPP's stance on the matter is that since its minister heads the Inter-Provincial Coordination Division and PCB is related to the ministry, its chairman should be appointed by the party.