Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face financial crisis after being 'dumped' by Spotify?

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry are reportedly in tense and using their Hollywood contacts to reinvent themselves to cope with likely financial crisis they could face in future after being dumped by Spotify.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex seem in trouble after the audio streaming giant ended deal with the Sussexes' Archetypes podcast, which could see the couple lose out on a whopping £18 million.



Liz Storer, Sky News host, has shared her opinion on the latest devolvement, claiming, Meghan and Harry are "falling on hard times" after being "dumped" by Spotify.

"The ginger and the whinger are falling on hard times, the Sussexes are hitting the skids,” Ms Storer said.

Another expert Joe Hildebrand, The Daily Telegraph columnist, has also slammed Harry and Meghan for having no talent after a Spotify executive called out the the couple for being "grifters".

Meghan and Harry are reportedly in tense and using their Hollywood contacts to reinvent themselves to cope with likely financial crisis they could face in future.

They are reportedly undergoing a major 'rebrand' in Hollywood which could see Meghan sign a mega deal with Dior.

If the Duchess signs with the French Fashion House, she'll join a workforce of big stars like Johnny Depp, Rihanna and Jennifer Lawrence.

Royal expert Angela Levin, reacting to reports about Harry's wife' new expected deal, tweeted: "If Meghan becomes Duchess Dior she won't want a moaner around her."

As per reports, Meghan's Hollywood team has leapt into action to reinvent her image after Spotify axed the Sussexes' Archetypes podcast - which could see the Duchess lose out on a whopping £18 million.

A Spotify insider told Variety that the company dropped the couple because they had made just one programme in three years.