Prince Harry, Meghan Markle lack the ‘skillful approach: ‘They just open floodgates’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently standing accused of lacking the ‘skillful approach’ necessary to remain a member of the Royal Family.

These claims and admissions have been brought to light by TalkTV’s Kevin O’Sullivan, during the course of his chat with royal commentator Kinsey Schofield.

This converastion arose once the host O’Sullivan spoke out about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s business ventures and accused them of ‘opening the flood gates on everything’ without giving the world time to digest any of it.

According to TalkTV, “They just opened the floodgates, and cuffed the lot immediately, whereas the more skillful approach would’ve been bit by bit by bit.”

“Harry I think should’ve maintained the mystique of royalty more than he’s done” because right now he seems to have “disintegrated destroyed the mystique by constantly emoting and constantly speaking.”

“Had we have gotten anything over six months, it might have been a better approach,” she also pointed out before concluding.