Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's untitled rom-com to release on THIS date

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's yet-to-be titled romantic-comedy film's release date has been revealed.
Taking it to his Instagram, Shahid shared the poster of the film featuring him and Kriti. The release was mentioned on the side of the poster.
According to the Farzi actor’s announcement, the film is going to be released on December 7.
However, previously, the makers Maddock Films decided to release the film in cinemas somewhere in October. But, they have also now confirmed December 7 as the official release of Shahid and Kriti’s film.
They wrote on their IG: "Mark your calendars for this impossible love story that unfolds on 7th December 2023! Brought to you by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan starring Shahid Kapoor & Kriti Sanon together for the first time ever!"
"Written & Directed by: Amit Joshi & Aradhana Sah. Produced by: Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande & Laxman Utekar. A Maddock Films Production Stay tuned."
The upcoming rom-com film will mark the first on-screen collaboration between Shahid and Kriti. Besides the duo, it will also feature veteran actors Dimple Kapadia and Dharmendra in significant roles, reports Pinkvilla.
