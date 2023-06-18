Moeen Ali fined for using ‘drying agent’ in Ashes Test

England´s Moeen Ali fields on the boundary during play on day three of the first Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia at Edgbaston in Birmingham, central England on June 18, 2023. — AFP

England off-spinner Moeen Ali has been found guilty of violating International Cricket Council (ICC) Code of Conduct for using an unauthorised drying agent on his bowling hand in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston.



Moeen, 36, breached Article 2.20 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel which is associated with displaying actions that go against the spirit of the game and was fined 25% of match fee.

The incident took place in the 89th over during Australia’s first innings when the all-rounder was seen applying a “drying agent” to his bowling hand while fielding.

The 36-year-old admitted his offence and accepted the penalty presented by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points

An ICC statement said: "England player Moeen Ali has been fined 25 percent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC code of conduct during the first Test against Australia in Birmingham on Saturday.

"Ali was found to have breached Article 2.20 of the ICC code of conduct for players and player support personnel, which relates to displaying conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game.

"In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Ali's disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period."



With England players being paid some £15,000 ($19,000) per Test, Moeen's fine amounts to £3,750.

Moeen is in action for England in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston where he scored 18 off 17 in the first innings while batting and took two important wickets of Travis Head and Cameroon Green.

— With additional input from AFP