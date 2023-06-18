Robert Downey Jr. opens up about collaborating with children for Downey’s Dream Cars

Robert Downey Jr. has recently opened up about collaborating with his youngest children on his new program, Downey’s Dream Cars.



Speaking to PEOPLE at the premiere of Max series, the Iron Man star spoke about his 11-year-old son, saying, “My wife Susan Downey has raised him not to be a ham.”

“He's not, like, putting together his audition tapes or anything. He's just a natural extrovert when he wants to be,” stated the 58-year-old.

The Avengers actor continued, “There's been a couple times when ... he's wanted to participate in something I was doing.”

“And when I ran this one by him, he said, 'Yeah, sure.' And then he came in and absolutely wiped the floor with me,” shared the actor.

Talking about his eight-year-old daughter, Robert mentioned she’s “a little different, even though she is off the charts in the series, too”.

In the trailer for Downey’s Dream Cars, the actor’s two youngest children made guest appearances, while his son pokes some fun at his dad’s car skills.

Robert was having lunch with his children in the clip when he began explaining his son about the work he’s doing on his cars.

“This is a clue you'll never guess,” remarked Robert. However, his son replied, “It's a biodiesel conversion.”

Meanwhile, Downey’s Dream Cars will premiere on June 22 on Max.