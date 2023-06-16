Wimbledon prize money soars to unprecedented $56.6 million

Wimbledon prize money soars to an unprecedented $56.6 million.—AFP

In an announcement made on Wednesday, the All England Club revealed that this year's Wimbledon tournament will feature a record-breaking prize money pool of $56.6 million (£44.7 million).

This notable increase of 11.2% compared to the previous year's prize pot will see the champions of the men's and women's singles events awarded nearly $3 million (£2.35 million) each, while the runners-up will take home close to $1.5 million (£1.175).

During the pandemic, Wimbledon had reduced the prize money for its prestigious matches. However, the payout for reaching the finals of the singles competitions has now been restored to the same level as it was in 2019.

Ian Hewitt, chairman of the All England Club, expressed his delight in offering record prize money to the competing players, with significant double-digit increases implemented across most of the events. He emphasised their ambition to bring the prize money for the singles champions and runners-up back to the pre-pandemic levels of 2019, while also providing deserving support to players in the early rounds of the tournament.

The qualifying competition at Wimbledon has also seen a substantial boost, with a remarkable 14.5% increase in prize money compared to the previous year. Additionally, singles players who are eliminated in the first round of the main draw will receive $70,000 (£55,000), reflecting a significant 10% rise from last year's payout.

The much-anticipated tournament is scheduled to kick off on July 3 and will run until July 16. Novak Djokovic, who recently secured his record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title at the French Open, will be defending his singles titles, while Elena Rybakina aims to retain the women's crown after her impressive victory in the previous year's Grand Slam event.