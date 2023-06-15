Nick Cannon reveals he's ‘open to more kids’

Nick Cannon has recently opened up on having even more kids, following the birth of his 12th while appearing on a new podcast.

The 42-year-old Wild 'N Out host spoke with Dr. Laura Berman on her The Language of Love podcast, where he discussed how having a dozen kids — whom he shares with six different women — was a calling from God.

The entertainer also shared he's not opposed to having even more children, telling Berman, 'The more the merrier!'

He shares 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with Carey, a 6-year-old son Golden, a 2-year-old daughter Powerful Queen, and a 7-month-old son Rise Messiah with Bell.

He is also a father to 22-month-old twins Zion and Zillion and 5-month-old daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with De La Rosa, as well as 10-month-old son Legendary Love with Tiesi.