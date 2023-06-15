Croatia advance to Nations League final with thrilling victory over Netherlands

Croatia midfielder Luka Modric celebrates after scoring his team's fourth goal from the penalty spot against the Netherlands. AFP

Croatia emerged victorious in a thrilling encounter against the Netherlands, securing their place in the final of the UEFA Nations League.

The match, held in Rotterdam, showcased Croatia's resilience and determination as they overcame the Dutch challenge in extra time. Substitute Bruno Petkovic made a significant impact, scoring a stunning long-range strike early in the additional period. The decisive moment came when Croatia's talisman, Luka Modric, converted a penalty in the dying minutes to seal the win.

The game was a rollercoaster of emotions for both teams. The Netherlands had initially taken the lead through Donyell Malen, but Croatia responded with goals from Andrej Kramaric and Mario Pasalic. Just as victory seemed within reach for Croatia, Noa Lang equalised for the Dutch in the 96th minute, forcing the match into extra time.

Croatia's triumph is a testament to their ability to excel in extended play. They have a history of performing well in matches that go beyond regular time, having defeated strong opponents such as Brazil, England, and Argentina in previous tournaments. The team's resilience was evident as they shrugged off the setback of conceding a late equaliser and went on to secure the win.

For the Netherlands, the disappointment of falling short in their quest for a major title continues. Their last triumph in a significant tournament dates back to the 1988 European Championships. Despite a spirited performance and the support of their passionate home crowd, the Dutch were unable to overcome Croatia's tenacity.

Croatia have now set their sights on the final, where they will face either Italy or Spain. With their impressive recent form, having suffered only one defeat in their last 16 matches, Croatia is determined to claim their first major international title. Coach Zlatko Dalic expressed his pride in the team's victory, hailing it as one of their biggest wins in history.

As for the Netherlands, they will have to regroup and prepare for the third-place play-off. Manager Ronald Koeman will undoubtedly seek to rally his team and restore their confidence after this heartbreaking defeat. Despite the disappointment, the Netherlands showed promise throughout the tournament and will look to build on this experience moving forward.

Ultimately, Croatia's triumph over the Netherlands in the Nations League semi-final was a testament to their resilience and ability to perform under pressure. The team's journey to the final represents a significant opportunity for them to secure their first major international trophy and etch their name in football history.