Adil Raja released on bail after being questioned by UK police

LONDON: Social media activist and YouTuber former military officer Adil Raja was released on police bail after he was questioned by United Kingdom’s counter-terrorism police on suspicions of encouraging acts of terrorism inside Pakistan, his lawyer confirmed on Wednesday.

Mahtab Aziz, who represents Adil Raja, told Geo News and a media conference that his client has been released after he was arrested from his home and detained at a police station in relation to the complaints filed by authorities in Pakistan with the UK authorities. He was released after being questioned by the police.



A police source said the investigation continues and no details will be made public at this stage.

“In Pakistan, a serious terrorism-related warrant was issued against him. Such allegations are very serious. I came to know on Tuesday that he has been arrested by the police. In the manner Adil Raja has been arrested, I believe it falls under anti-terrorism laws. This doesn’t mean he’s guilty of terrorism but this means the UK had to act against Adil Raja based on information and intelligence they received (from Pakistan),” Aziz said.

Under the anti-terrorism laws, he further said, the UK police have to act if they get intelligence. He said the police take away all gadgets when they conduct a raid in such cases.

“I tried all his numbers but they were not working. He [Raja] has been released but there are certain conditions on social media use, even in some cases mobile phone use is banned,” the lawyer added.

The lawyer said he does not believe Raja was involved in terrorism encouragement or anything unlawful.

A diplomatic source said Raja was arrested by the counter-terrorism police on complaints made by the Pakistani authorities.

Raja tweeted on Wednesday afternoon informing that he was well and will continue his peaceful struggle. He did not mention anything about his arrest or release.

Raja said: “There have been many rumours about me and my welfare. Alhamdullilah, I am well. I remain fully committed to raising a voice against fascism and for democracy in Pakistan. I will continue to advocate people's democratic right to peaceful protest as the only way to bring about real change. A sea of peaceful protesters can achieve the change, which violent protest cannot as violence can only be counterproductive. The only way forward for Pakistan to bring political and economic stability, which every Pakistani, regardless of political affiliation desires, is through free and fair elections and 'uninterrupted' democracy. All institutions working 'within their powers', as mandated by the constitution, are vital for the success of Pakistan. Criticism of individuals should never be allowed to undermine the institutions. I am humbled by all the prayers, concerns, and good wishes sent my way. My thoughts and prayers are always with each and every Pakistani who wants a better and peaceful future in our beautiful land.”

However, his lawyer and a security source told Geo News that Raja has been arrested on bail while police investigations continue into the complaints.

Geo News understands that the UK government has received multiple complaints about Raja from Pakistan. It added that Islamabad increased pressure on the UK after May 9 attacks on military installations by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf supporters.

The latest of these was regarding the riots of May 9, which were sparked after the PTI chief was arrested from the Islamabad High Court under a £190 million settlement case.

Raja and other activists raised hateful and anti-state sentiments via social media, the Pakistani government said in its complaint to UK authorities.

Raja, who was once spokesman of the retired servicemen, reached UK over a year ago after Imran Khan’s govt was voted out by the parliament. He became a vocal supporter of PTI and spoke out against the PDM govt. It soon became clear that he didn’t see eye to eye with his former institution and started actively using social media platforms of Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

He got fame on YouTube and Twitter after he started publishing news which became controversial and at times related directly to the serving military generals. Adil Raja became an unapologetic critic of the establishment and soon his following rocketed on YouTube where he hosted his show on daily basis and claimed to have inside news of the military ranks. These news were often denied by the military sources but circulated widely on social media. He spoke with passion and like a firebrand but erred into doing news and claims which were factually not correct and devoid of facts. His issues with the state authorities became tense who accused him of publishing fake news on social media platforms for views and ratings, while Adil Raja maintained that he had sources who passed news to him. Some of Adil Raja’s video about the alleged maneuverings in military and the govt clocked millions of views.

Several complaints were filed against him by Pakistan authorities to Twitter, Facebook and YouTube over the last several months but things came to a head when Pakistan army came under violent attacks on 9 May when Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) activists and leaders stormed army installations. Adil Raja featured prominently in the media warfare around the events leading up to 9 May and the aftermath where he challenged the state authorities openly.

While Twitter took no action, YouTube and Facebook shut down Adil Raja’s channels around 10 days ago over complaints that he had run fake news and was involved in encouraging acts of violence and disorder through the use of his social media platforms. It was over the same events that now the UK govt has acted against him.

The UK Terrorism Act 2000 defines terrorism, both in and outside of the UK, as the use or threat of one or more of the actions including serious violence against a person; serious damage to property; endangering a person's life; creating a serious risk to the health or safety of the public or a section of the public; action designed to seriously interfere with or seriously to disrupt an electronic system.

The Terrorism Act 2006 (2006 Act) created a number of new offences. These new offences include the offences of encouragement of terrorism, dissemination of terrorist publications, an offence of the preparation of terrorist acts, and further terrorist training offences, terrorist threats relating to devices and materials or facilities.