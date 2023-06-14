'Silo' season 2 confirmed after impressive debut

'Silo' follows the story of the last ten thousand people on Earth, living in a mile-deep silo that protects them from the outside world

Apple has officially renewed the sci-fi drama series Silo, based on Hugh Howey's popular Wool trilogy, for a second season.

The series premiered on Apple TV+ on May 5, and its eighth episode is set to air on June 16.

Matt Cherniss, the head of programming for Apple TV+, expressed his satisfaction with the show's success, stating, "It has been enormously fulfilling to see the engrossing, atmospheric and beautifully crafted sci-fi epic 'Silo' quickly become Apple's number one drama series."

He added that viewership has been steadily climbing as audiences around the world become captivated by the mysteries and conspiracies within the subterranean world of the silo.

The series follows the story of the last ten thousand people on Earth, living in a mile-deep silo that protects them from the toxic and deadly outside world.

The star-studded cast includes Rebecca Ferguson, Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, David Oyelowo, Rashida Jones, and Tim Robbins.

Howey's Wool series began as a standalone short story released online, which gained significant popularity. Howey subsequently expanded the story into a series of books, including Wool, Shift, and Dust.