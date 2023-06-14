'Bambi' live-action remake talks heat up with director Sarah Polley

A 'Bambi' live-action remark is reportedly in the works and will be directed by Oscar-winning Sarah Polley

The live-action remake of Bambi, which was announced earlier, is advancing with discussions underway to secure director Sarah Polley.

According to Deadline, Polley, an acclaimed Oscar-winning writer-director recognized for her work on Women Talking, is currently in negotiations to take charge of the project.

In the wake of the successful release of The Little Mermaid in theaters, Disney is expanding its lineup of animated films being transformed into live-action remakes.

Disney is in the early stages of development, and Grammy-winning country star Kacey Musgraves will contribute new music to the remake.

While screenwriters Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster, known for their work on Transparent, have already completed a script draft, it remains untouched due to the ongoing writers' strike.

Out of the 61 animated features produced by Disney, only around a dozen have been adapted into live-action (depending on how spinoffs and prequels are counted), indicating that there is plenty of source material for future adaptations.



Disney also has several other projects currently in the works. While some have scheduled release dates as early as next year and a few are in the casting process, others are still in the realm of possibilities.