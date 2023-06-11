Kate Middleton dance video goes viral

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has won the hearts of the royal fans after her another dance video went viral on social media.
Kate Middleton’s throwback dancing video resurfaced after a fan shared it on TikTok recently.
In the video, circulating on social media, Kate Middleton is seen participating in the short dance break during a royal engagement with Prince William and Prince Harry to mark a charity forum event back in 2017.
The footage shows Kate Middleton is being invited to dance by an actor dressed as Paddington Bear.
Prince William and Harry also watched their adorable moment.
The Duke of Sussex can be seen laughing and clapping as Kate dances with the Paddington Bear.
In the video, which has received over 200,000 views within 24 hours and gone viral, the Paddington even gives Kate a spin.
King Charles III's younger son Prince Harry appears in pleasant mood in flight to Los Angeles
Prince Harry blames the media, tabloids for trying to coax him into becoming their ‘scapegoat’ for newspaper sales
Prince Harry ‘ungrateful’ duke who ‘never understood the leeway’ he’s enjoyed
Prince Harry can’t rely on his misleading story telling anymore since he’s no longer an ‘unchallenged force’
King Charles, Prince William to greet Harry back into royal family with 'open arms'
Prince Harry has allegedly ‘blurred the lines’ of his life and has ‘failed to come to terms with his fame’