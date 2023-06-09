Shakira avoids following Lewis Hamilton amid romance rumours

After the reports about Shakira and Lewis Hamilton's romance started doing the rounds, hundreds of their fans asked them to confirm whether they are dating.

A large number of people flooded the comments section of Lewis Hamilton and Shakira's recent Instagram posts to tease them with their pictures.

The pair, however, did not react to the comments.

Citing a source, PEOPLE reported, "They're spending time together and in the 'getting to know you' stage," says a source who knows them both. "It's fun and flirty."

According to the publication, Shakira recently attended the F1 Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona and hung out with the British racing driver afterward.

It said the pair went out for dinner and drinks with a group of friends including Daniel Caesar, Fai Khadra and Mustafa.

A photo of the group saw Hamilton seated next to Shakira with his hand around her waist.

PEOPLE's request for comment was not responded by Shakira and Hamilton's representatives.

Meanwhile a look at Hamilton's Instagram page shows he is not following the Waka Waka singer.

It also appear that Shakira's former partner Gerard Pique is among millions of people who are following Lewis Hamilton on the Facebook-owned platform.