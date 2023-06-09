Shawn Mendes' faces backlash for using NYC smog photo to tease new single

Canadian singer Shawn Mendes has come under fire for using a photo of the Manhattan skyline covered in smoke from Canadian wildfires to promote his upcoming single.

The image, accompanied by the words "What the hell are we dying for," sparked mixed reactions from fans.

Some expressed concern over Mendes exploiting a natural disaster for aesthetic purposes, while others questioned his decision to profit from a serious situation.

Twitter users called out the artist for using photos of the unhealthy air quality as album cover art. However many still praised Mendes for his vocals on the new song.

Mendes also added a donation link below the link to the song, encouraging people to donate to the Canadian Red Cross amid the wildfires.

The controversy unfolded as news broke that Mendes and Camila Cabello had once again ended their relationship, following a series of recent public outings together.

