Coronation Street star Nikki Sanderson will reportedly give evidence in Prince Harry and other public figure's trial alleging that media persons working for Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) unlawfully gathered information about her and other public figures,

The case involves 207 newspaper articles published between 1991 and 2011 – 33 of which refer to King Charles III's younger son Harry.



Sanderson, alongside dozens of other celebrities, has brought a damage claim against MGN.

The 39-year-old actress, in May, told the High Court that she was "physically assaulted" in the street following "false insinuations" published in articles by MGN. The details of the exact articles in question have yet to be disclosed.



Andrew Green, MGN lawyer, said it is admitted that a private investigator was instructed by an MGN journalist at The People to unlawfully gather information about Prince Harry’s activities at the Chinawhite nightclub on one night in February 2004. Otherwise, the specified allegations are denied, or in a few cases not admitted, he said.



"MGN unreservedly apologises for all such instances of unlawful information gathering and assures the claimants that such conduct will never be repeated."

Prince Harry has also appeared in the courtroom's witness box to give evidence in the trial, making new shocking claims that how that tabloid media ruined her relationships, royal and personal life.