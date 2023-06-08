Modi to address US Congress during state visit to US this month. AFP/File

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be travelling to the United States on a state visit later this month after US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden invited him.

During his June 22 visit, Modi will attend a state dinner at the White House and address the US Congress. The visit is aimed at strengthening ties between the two countries and deepening collaboration in various areas.

To prepare for Modi's visit, US President Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, will be traveling to India. The purpose of his visit is to discuss areas of collaboration between the US and India and ensure that progress is being made.

The US is seeking to deepen its ties with India as a way to counter China's influence in the region. Both countries have a shared interest in advancing technology, particularly in defence. The Biden administration is considering a deal that would allow General Electric to produce jet engines for Indian military aircraft in India.

The invitation for Modi to address Congress is significant, as it hm to share his vision for India's future and discuss global challenges.

Modi's visit comes at a time of increasing competition between the US and China. The US sees India as an important ally in the Asia-Pacific region and values its partnership in countering China's policies.

While the visit aims to strengthen bilateral ties, there are also concerns regarding religious freedom and human rights issues in India. US officials have raised these concerns with their Indian counterparts and encouraged the government to address them.