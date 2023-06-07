WhatsApp makes picture sharing even better

A man's hand holding a smartphone with an illuminated screen showing WhatsApp logo. — AFP/File

The Meta-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp is always working to make the user experience better by bringing updates and enhancements to the existing features.



In its latest version update, the platform is rolling out a much-needed feature for those who love to share pictures, WABetainfo reported.

WhatsApp is surely a go-to app when it comes to sending pictures but there was a drawback. Even high-quality images would lose their resolution to some extent if sent via WhatsApp.

However, the issue will no longer be there as the WhatsApp developers have brought an innovation within the app with which the users will be able to share high-definition (HD) pictures.

The new feature called "HD photos" will preserve the resolution of the pictures after the users install the latest beta versions, the WhatsApp news tracker said.

"This feature definitely improves the user experience while sending images, and it is rolling out to some beta testers."

However, the feature has been rolled out for iOS only now and some beta testers may be able to see the new option that allows them to manage the photo quality.

The feature will be available to more people over the coming weeks.

This screenshot shows how the users will be able to use the new feature. The option only appears when a photo large in size has been selected for sending.

It may be noted that the new feature doesn't mean that the photos will be transferred to their original quality "because this option preserves image dimensions, but light compression is still applied to the image".

Moreover, whenever applied, the feature adds an "HD" mark on the message bubble which contains the sent image. Also, the feature is limited to images only as it will not apply to videos.