WhatsApp rolls out 'highly anticipated' picture editing tool

The picture shows the WhatsApp logo on a mobile phone. — AFP/File

The latest feature on the instant messaging platform, WhatsApp, is the new picture editing tool, which has been rolled out for the Desktop version of the app, WABetainfo reported.



An article published on the website stated that the recently released feature is a "crop tool" for the drawing editor which allows the users to clip the images as per requirement.

"This addition has been highly anticipated, as previous versions lacked this functionality. With this update, WhatsApp beta users on Windows can now enjoy the convenience of cropping their images within the app itself, making it easier for users to edit media," the WhatsApp updates tracker said.

The "crop tool" is also a time saver for the users as before it was introduced, they had to crop the pictures with external image editing tools prior to sending it via the Desktop version.

The built-in crop tool lets the users easily crop their images without leaving the WhatsApp interface.

However, not all the users can currently avail of the new feature as it has initially been released to some beta testers. It will be rolled out to more users soon.