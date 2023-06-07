Trump's handling of classified documents: Florida grand jury begins hearing evidence

A separate grand jury, operating in Miami, raises questions about the overall strategy and potential charges. AFP/File

In the investigation into former President Donald J. Trump's handling of classified documents, a newly revealed federal grand jury in Florida has started hearing testimony.

This grand jury is separate from the one in Washington, D.C., which has been actively investigating whether Trump mishandled classified documents or obstructed efforts to retrieve them, according to the New York Times. While the Washington grand jury may have ceased hearing witness testimony, the Florida grand jury has only had a few witnesses testify so far.

The reasons for impaneling the Florida grand jury are unclear, as the secrecy surrounding grand juries limits public knowledge. Legal experts suggest several possibilities, including the potential for charges in both Washington and Florida. It is also possible that the investigation in Washington is nearly complete, and prosecutors are deciding whether to bring charges there while considering other indictments in Florida. Alternatively, the entire grand jury proceeding could have been moved to Florida if it is deemed the appropriate venue for the case.

Relocating the investigation from Washington to Florida is not unusual in cases involving classified information, as the choice of venue depends on the results of a thorough investigation. If charges are brought in both jurisdictions, the Florida charges might involve individuals living and working in Florida, such as employees at Mar-a-Lago who were involved in the storage and security of classified documents.

The current status of the grand juries and the potential charges against Trump remain uncertain. If the Washington grand jury does not reconvene and only the Florida grand jury remains active, it suggests that the case against Trump or his aides would be based solely in Florida. The decision to focus on Florida could be influenced by the fact that significant events related to the documents inquiry occurred when Trump was residing there.

However, seeking charges in Florida instead of Washington carries risks for the special counsel and his team. A Florida jury might be more sympathetic to Trump, and judges in the Southern District of Florida might be inclined to rule in his favor. Nevertheless, establishing a venue in Washington could still be pursued, considering the potential challenges of a Miami-based case.

The investigation's precise strategy and the evidence known to the prosecutors and investigators are unknown to the public. The use of multiple grand juries and the choice of venue will significantly impact how the inquiry unfolds and the potential legal implications for Trump and others involved in the case.