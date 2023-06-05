Pakistan, Iraq to expand mutually beneficial cooperation

Pakistan and Iraq on Monday agreed to expand mutually beneficial cooperation in diverse fields and cement the brotherly ties between the two nations.
The development came during a meeting between Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Iraqi President Dr Abdul Latif Jamal in Baghdad today, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
During the meeting, the two leaders appreciated the trajectory of bilateral relations and agreed to further enhance bilateral cooperation in various sectors.
Pakistan and Iraq enjoy close and cordial relations based on mutual respect and shared values, read the statement.
Separately, the foreign minister called on Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani and conveyed best wishes to the leadership and the people of Iraq.
Speaking on the occasion, FM Bilawal expressed Pakistan's resolve to enhance cooperation with Iraq in diverse fields and strengthen bilateral relations.
He also expressed good wishes for the Iraqi people and the government on behalf of the government and the people of Pakistan.
The foreign minister is undertaking this visit at the invitation of the deputy prime minister and foreign minister of Iraq Dr Fuad Hussein.
