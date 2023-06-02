Swiatek advances to third round in French Open title defence

Poland's Iga Swiatek plays a backhand return to US Claire Liu during their women's singles match on day five of the Roland-Garros Open tennis tournament at the Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris on June 1, 2023. AFP

Defending champion Iga Swiatek continued her quest to become the first woman in 16 years to successfully defend the French Open title as she cruised into the third round with a dominant victory over Claire Liu.

The world number one, who celebrated her 22nd birthday recently, will now face China's Wang Xinyu for a place in the second week. Swiatek's top ranking is at stake, and she must win the tournament to retain it. The last woman to achieve back-to-back victories at Roland Garros was Justine Henin in 2007.

Joining Swiatek in the third round is fourth seed Casper Ruud, who aims to reach consecutive finals after his loss to Rafael Nadal last year. Ruud displayed solid form in his victory over Italian qualifier Giulio Zeppieri, acknowledging the toughness of the match. He now faces Chinese player Zhang Zhizhen, who became the first man from China since 1937 to reach the third round.

In the women's draw, Elena Rybakina and Russian qualifier Mirra Andreeva impressed with their victories. Rybakina defeated Czech teenager Linda Noskova, showcasing her potential as a top contender for the Grand Slam title. Meanwhile, 16-year-old Andreeva continued her dream run with a convincing win over Frenchwoman Diane Parry, becoming the youngest player to reach the third round at Roland Garros since 2005. She is set to face American Coco Gauff, last year's runner-up.

Kayla Day, an American with Czech roots, secured a memorable win over compatriot Madison Keys, acknowledging her Czech heritage as a contributing factor to her tennis skills. However, Italian player Jannik Sinner faced a heartbreaking loss to German Daniel Altmaier, squandering two match points in a five-hour battle.

Alexander Zverev, a German contender, advanced comfortably to the third round with a straight-set victory over Alex Molcan. Borna Coric, a Croatian 15th seed, overcame Pedro Cachin in a grueling five-set match. Unfortunately, Australian 18th seed Alex de Minaur suffered a defeat at the hands of Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

In the women's competition, Ons Jabeur of Tunisia triumphed over Oceane Dodin, ensuring no French player would make the third round for the third time in five years. Lastly, Arthur Rinderknech's loss to American Taylor Fritz concluded the elimination of French players from the singles' draws.

As the French Open progresses, the stage is set for intense battles and unexpected surprises. With established champions and rising stars showcasing their skills, tennis enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the thrilling matches that lie ahead.