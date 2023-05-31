Raven-Symoné breaks down ‘one rule’ before dating: ‘NDAs the way to go’

Raven-Symoné has just broken down her ‘one rule’ before dating in Hollywood.
The Raven’s House host broke it all down to Howie Mandel, during one of her interviews.
Before starting she made it clear that these rules were everyone that came before her wife Mirand Pearman-Maday.
“All of my relationships, especially – obviously – when I started dating, I had to get people to sign NDAs,” she said on the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast.
“It took me a while to wrap my head around it because it’s very impersonal, but someone in our position needs to do that.”
When asked ‘what moment’ she presents the NDA, Raven-Symoné admitted its usually before they get intimate.
“No I’m serious,” she also went as far as to clarify, during her interview.
“Welcome to being a celebrity in Hollywood nowadays,” also quipped before explaining, “It's true though nowadays, hashtags, real life, they change the dynamic of having an intimate relationship with somebody.”
