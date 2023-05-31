‘How To Train Your Dragon’ live-action movie finds lead cast for Hiccup and Astrid

The live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon found its lead cast.

On Tuesday, May 30th, 2023, it was announced that Mason Thames and Nico Parker will be playing leads in the Universal’s DreamWorks Animation, per The Hollywood reporter.

Thames will be portraying the role of Hiccup, the awkward 15-year-old son of the village chieftain, Stoick the Vast, who is unwilling to become a dragon slayer like the clan. And in his quest to prove himself worthy, he finds friendship in Night Fury, a rare and dangerous dragon, who he names Toothless.

The movie franchise chronicles Hiccup and Toothless’ quest to combat humanity’s prejudice against dragons, the ache of overcoming the loss of a parent, and first love.

Nico Parker will be portraying Astrid, a skilled and fearless young woman, on whom Hiccup has a big crush. The character initially has disdain towards dragons but eventually warms up to them as she finds a dragon of her own to bond with.

Thames is best known for starring in The Black Phone, as well as stints on Walker and For All Mankind.

Parker portrayed Sarah Miller in the premiere episode of HBO's The Last of Us, and also had roles in Dumbo and The Third Day.

Written and directed by Dean DeBlois, the movie is being produced by three-time best picture Oscar nominee Marc Platt and Adam Siegel.

The movie is slated to release on March 14, 2025, and will potentially begin filming this summer.