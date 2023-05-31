AI impact on job market: Adapt and add value for long-term success. hcchr.com

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a technology that can do certain tasks automatically without human intervention.

Some people worry that AI will take away jobs from humans, just like other technologies have in the past. However, AI is more likely to replace repetitive and manual tasks while also creating new job opportunities. It's all about embracing the changes AI brings.

AI is already being used to support professionals and managers by handling repetitive tasks and providing real-time data analysis. It will continue to take over some tasks that were previously done by humans, but it will also create new jobs that we haven't even thought of yet. To succeed in the future, it's important to understand and integrate AI into our work processes.

You don't need to be a technical expert to benefit from AI. Business professionals should focus on using commercially available AI tools to improve their daily work and increase productivity. For example, a task that used to take ten days to complete may now be done in seven days with even better quality. Those who quickly adapt to the evolving AI tools will have an advantage.

AI can help managers and executives make decisions, segment customers, and create loyalty programs. In fact, AI is expected to create a new management role called the "VP of AI digital workforce," who will oversee a team of AI assistants that work alongside human employees.

To succeed in an AI-driven environment, it's important to focus on specific areas where AI can make a difference and then adapt as AI evolves. Creativity and the ability to learn new things will always be valuable skills. AI can perform many tasks, but it still can't replace critical thinking, empathy, and creativity, which are essential for many jobs. AI can free up time for humans to focus on more important and impactful work.