Bob Myers steps down as GM of Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors' General Manager, Bob Myers, will be stepping down from his role after a decade of playing a crucial part in the team's success, according to ESPN.

Myers confirmed his departure and stated that he will leave the Warriors when his current contract expires in late June. During his tenure, the Warriors won four NBA championships in six visits to the NBA Finals. Myers was instrumental in retaining key players like Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson, who formed the core of the championship-winning teams.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr expressed his hope that Myers would continue with the team, citing their strong friendship and working relationship. However, he also emphasized his support for Myers' decision, stating that he wants what's best for him.

Myers, now 48 years old, grew up in suburban Danville and played basketball at UCLA. He gained valuable experience on the business side of the sport as an agent before transitioning into a top NBA executive role with the Warriors. Known for his personable nature, Myers regularly attended practices to interact with players, Coach Kerr, and his assistants.

Kerr praised their collaborative approach, which is uncommon between the front office and the head coach in professional sports. While roster decisions ultimately fell under Myers' purview, Kerr highlighted their consistent collaboration in building the best possible team.

Notably, Myers was known for his willingness to talk to players during games, which is unusual for a general manager. He supported and guided players like Draymond Green through their challenges, including Green's suspension in a crucial Game 5 loss during the 2016 NBA Finals. Myers even sat with Green during the game he missed, demonstrating his loyalty and support.

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich credited Kerr and Myers for their commitment to acquiring team-first players who prioritize winning over individual success. Myers played a pivotal role in signing Kevin Durant, who helped the Warriors win back-to-back championships in 2017 and 2018.

Myers was promoted to the position of general manager in 2012 and constructed the roster that led the franchise to its first championship in 40 years in 2015.

With his departure, Bob Myers leaves behind a legacy of success and collaboration as the president and general manager of the Golden State Warriors.