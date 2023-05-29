Babil Khan answers if he wants to 'recreate' any of dad Irrfan Khan's roles

Babil Khan has finally responded if he wants to recreate any of his father Irrfan Khan's characters.
While recalling memories with his father Irrfan, Babil stated: “I miss him every day of my life. When I was growing up I did not have a lot of friends and he was my singular friend. Laughing with him is my most memorable memory with baba."
During his appearance at the green carpet of IIFA 2023, the actor was asked if he has any plans on recreating his dad’s roles.
He immediately replied, saying: “No, why would you try to recreate baba’s performance. I think he did it really well”, reported Pinkvilla.
Babil's debut film, Qala released on December 1, 2022. The film featured him alongside Tripti Dimri.
Qala received a lot of appreciation from the audience and the critics.
Meanwhile, Babil Khan is now gearing up to feature in a web-series named The Railway Men opposite the famous Kay Kay Menon, R Madhavan and Divyendu Sharma.
