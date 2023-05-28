'Succession' star Peter Friedman thinks Roy children are not suitable to be Logan's successor

New York-born actor Peter Friedman currently playing the character of Frank Vernon, vice-chair of Waystar Royco, in Succession shared his thoughts on the viewer reaction and the challenges of keeping the series' secrets.

Friedman expressed his fascination with viewer responses and acknowledges that what fans on platforms like Reddit have been speculating about the show's outcome is close to the script.

"I sometimes look at Reddit and, let me tell you, people are on the right track. The darts are all over the board but they’ve been narrowing it down to what’s actually going to happen," he told Guardian.

Regarding the secrecy surrounding Succession, Friedman acknowledges the remarkable efforts made to keep plot details under wraps. Despite scenes with a large number of extras, such as Logan's funeral and Connor's wedding, nothing leaked. However, he added:

"They did indeed print up a bunch of decoys to put people off. I even kept his death secret from my wife until I inadvertently mentioned something funny that happened in Norway. She said: “Wait, is Logan dead?” When Harriet Walter [who plays Logan’s ex-wife Lady Caroline] came in for the funeral episode, she saw all the black clothes and said: “Who died?” It had even been kept secret from her."

When asked about his choice for Logan's successor, Friedman said he personally feels that none of the Roy children are suitable for the role.