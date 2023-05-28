Inter Milan seal Champions League qualification after Serie A win over Atalanta

Inter Milan secured their spot in the next season's Champions League with a 3-2 victory over Atalanta, displaying good form ahead of the final of Europe's top club competition.

Romelu Lukaku and Nicolo Barella's early goals, followed by Lautaro Martinez's finish in the 77th minute, propelled Inter to second place in Serie A. They are now eight points ahead of Atalanta, effectively ending the latter's top-four aspirations. Inter's win also means that AC Milan only needs to avoid defeat against Juventus to secure their return to the Champions League.

Lukaku opened the scoring less than a minute into the match with a goal that might be his last at the San Siro as an Inter player. Barella extended the lead in the third minute, and although Atalanta pulled one back through Mario Pasalic, Martinez sealed the victory with his 27th goal of the season.

Substitute Luis Muriel's late strike provided a consolation goal for Atalanta, but Inter held on for the win.

The result secured Inter's place in the Champions League and showcased their strong form ahead of the final against Manchester City. Inter's coach Simone Inzaghi praised the team's performance and emphasised the importance of unity for success.

In another Serie A match, Torino defeated Spezia 4-0, but the game was marred by racist abuse directed towards Torino coach Ivan Juric. Juric spoke out against the offensive slurs, highlighting the need to address such behavior in football.