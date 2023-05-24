Meghan Markle to make a fortune from Netflix's latest announcement

Meghan Markle's work on "Suits" reportedly earned her $50,000 per episode and she still gets a paycheck when the series airs.

According to reports, the royalties from her work helped pay for Meghan and Harry's new home in California.

Netflix said the TV series featuring Meghan Markle would be available for viewers in the US from June 17.

Tens of thousands of people have watched the series since Meghan Markle married Prince Harry in 2018.

The series starring Meghan is coming to Netflix six months after the Duchess of Sussex and her husband made a documentary for the streaming service as part of their multi million dollar deal.

Written by Aaron Korsh, "Suits" is an American legal drama television series which premiered on USA Network in 2011.

The series features Meghan Markle, Gabriel Macht and Patrick J.Adams in important roles.

The "Suits" arrival on Netflix also suggests that it continues to attract viewers.