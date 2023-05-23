Nick Cannon believes Bruno Mars with more hit songs than Beyoncé or Taylor Swift

Nick Cannon revealed Bruno Mars has more hit songs over Beyoncé or Taylor Swift in the music industry.



During latest episode of his radio show, The Daily Cannon, the host opened up on who he would see live on his show.

“I think, no offence, but I would rather go to a Bruno Mars show than a Beyoncé or Taylor Swift,” said the Wild ‘n Out host.

He continued, “Who got more hits?”

To this, Cannon’s co-host Courtney Bledsoe chose Beyoncé.

However, Cannon replied, “I'm a Beyoncé fan. But I still believe Bruno Mars actually has more hit records.”

After Cannon gushed about Mars, Bledsoe enlisted a number of Beyoncé’s biggest hits, including Crazy in Love, Drunk in Love and Single Ladies.

“Wait a minute, I didn't even go to Destiny's Child,” she commented.

Cannon, on the other hand, remarked, “I still believe Bruno Mars actually has more hits than Beyoncé.”

When Bledsoe asked him to name one of Mars' hits, Cannon failed to share a single hit song of the Hawaiian singer.

According to Insider report, Mars has 32 songs chart on the Billboard Hot 100, 18 of which have made the top 10 and eight of which have made it to No. 1.

However, the outlet mentioned that they are nowhere close to Beyoncé's who had 81 songs chart on the Billboard Hot 100, 21 of which have made the top 10 and eight of which have made it to No. 1.

Meanwhile, Swift appeared on the Hot 100 189 times. 40 of her songs have made the top 10 and nine of them have made it to No. 1.