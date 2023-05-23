Shakira ex Gerard Pique house hunting in Miami to spend more time with kdis

Gerard Pique is reportedly searching for a house in the same locality as his ex Shakira in Miami.

A Spanish media outlet El Confidencial claimed that the former Barcelona player is looking to rent a flat in Florida ahead of his kids, Sasha and Milan’s summer vacations.

As per the agreement between the athlete and the Waka Waka hitmaker, their kids are bound to spend 70% of their vacations with their father.

Even though his plans about the vacations are not confirmed, his search for flat indicates that he is willing to spend more time in the United States.

However, other reports claim that Gerard may take his boys back to Barcelona for the vacations, where they originally resided with the former couple before shifting to Miami.

Last year in June, Shakira and Gerard shocked their fans by revealing they are parting ways after 12-year-long relationship without disclosing reason behind their split.

Following their breakup, the duo was engaged in alleged multiple encounters with each other over their kids’ custody as Shakira wanted to leave Spain while Gerard wanted his kids to stay in the country.

Shakira wanted to leave Barcelona because of the intense media scrutiny she used to face because of Gerard's alleged affairs.

After months of negotiations, Gerard gave up to his former lover’s demand and she shifted to America with the children earlier this year.

According to their agreement, Gerard can spend 10 days with Sasha and Milan each month.