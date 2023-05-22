Sania Mirza wins 'Inspiration of a Generation’ award

Former Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza. — Instagram/mirzasaniar

Former Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza was honoured with an "Inspiration of a Generation" award for spreading awareness about women’s rights.



The sports celeb — the wife of Pakistani star cricketer Shoaib Malik — is highly adored and idolised at home and abroad.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Mirza shared a picture of herself from the award ceremony, in which she could be seen dazzling in a pastel blue saree.

"Thank you @feminaindia for this honor ‘Inspiration of a generation’ award," the 36-years-old sports star wrote.

She posted a couple of photos flaunting her glamorous look from the Femina Mamaearth Beautiful Indians 2023 award show.



Mirza sparkled like a star in a pastel blue saree embellished with silver sequins works. She completed her look with a pair of silver chandelier earrings, while for hair and makeup, she opted for a loose ponytail and simple eyeliner with nude pink lipstick.

The post has garnered over 77,000 likes and 700 comments since being shared.



It may be noted that Mirza and Malik have been facing divorce rumours for quite a long time. The power couple tied the knot in 2013, and have a son, Izhan Mirza-Malik together.

It was in December last year, when several fans speculated the couple's relationship had gone sour after some of the events hinted that there was some trouble was brewing in the marriage.

The fans had been trying to connect the dots as Malik wasn’t present with Mirza and his son during their Umrah trip while the two — who are pretty active on social media — have also stopped posting pictures and messages for each other on social media.

However, the cricketer in an obtrusive manner rubbished these rumours last month, urging people to show him a couple from across the world who doesn’t have arguments.

Malik, while speaking on Geo News programme "Score", clarified that the two were only busy with their commitment and there is nothing else.

“When they [Sania Mirza and Izhan] went to perform Umrah I had commitments here and when I took a break and went to Dubai to spend time with Izhan, she [Mirza] had commitments in IPL.

“Everybody needs to understand we belong to different countries and have our own commitments,” he emphasised.