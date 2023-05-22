WhatsApp to roll out feature for end-to-end encrypted backups

WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, is bringing a new feature for users that would allow them to verify their end-to-end encrypted backups' passwords.

According to WaBetaInfo, through this feature, users will be able to replace their passwords if they are an incorrect match.

The new feature called password reminder is accessible to iOS and Android users who install the latest version of the app. It will be available to more users in the coming weeks.



— WaBetaInfo

WhatsApp's end-to-end encrypted backups provide users with security. They can keep their backups safe by choosing a personal password or a 64-digit encryption key only they know.

Their encrypted chats and key can not be accessed by WhatsApp or the backup service provider Apple and Google.

However, users sometimes forget their passwords which restricts them to access their encrypted backup. In this regard, the messaging app is working on this feature that would let users verify if the password is correct.



Users will be asked to enter their chosen password for the encrypted backups on Google Drive and iCloud.

"There is no way to force the prompt to appear as it may automatically show up on certain occasions. Note that a similar feature is already available to verify if your 6-digit code for two-step verification is correct," said WaBetaInfo.

Users can also reactivate the end-to-end encrypted backups after disabling them in case they forget the password. This feature is important as it would individuals to check if they remember their password.