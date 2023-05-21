Prince William’s WRU faces double blow ahead of World Cup

Prince William’s Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) has dealt a double blow as two players announced their retirement before the world cup.



Wales were hit by a dramatic double blow on Friday as Alun Wyn Jones, the world´s most-capped international, and fellow senior forward Justin Tipuric both announced their retirement from Test duty just four months before the side´s Rugby World Cup opener against Fiji in Bordeaux.

They had both been included in Wales coach Warren Gatland´s 54-man World Cup preliminary training squad, which is due to assemble next week.

Meanwhile, Prince William took to Twitter and reacted to their retirement, saying “Two giants of the game.”



“Rugby won’t be the same without you - not just in Wales, but the world over. Congratulations on your incredible careers! Cymru am byth. W.”

Prince William is currently the patron of WRU.