Hasan Ali suffers injury in T20 Blast tournament

Fast bowler Hasan Ali. cricketpakistan.com.pk

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistan's experienced fast bowler Hasan Ali sustained an injury during the ongoing Twenty20 Blast tournament in Birmingham.

The unfortunate incident occurred just moments before the highly anticipated opening match between the Birmingham Bears and Yorkshire Vikings. Hasan Ali, a right-arm pacer, was warming up on the ground moments before the match when his side faced the setback.

Despite the setback, Hasan Ali's team, the Birmingham Bears, emerged victorious, securing a 34-run win over their opponents. Witnesses reported that the Birmingham Bears staff swiftly came to Hasan Ali's aid, promptly assisting him off the ground following the injury.

However, the details regarding the nature and severity of Hasan Ali's injury are still awaited. The exact extent of the injury and its potential impact on Hasan Ali's future participation in the tournament remain uncertain.

Notably, the T20 Blast tournament features an array of talented cricketers from Pakistan, including renowned fast-bowler Shaheen Afridi, stylish left-hand opening batter Shan Masood, all-rounder Shadab Khan, left-arm spinner Zafar Gohar, leg-spinner Usama Mir, as well as promising young guns Haider Ali and Zaman Khan. The highly anticipated tournament will span nine weeks.

Ali has signed a contract with Warwickshire CCC for the ongoing season. While he has previously represented Peshawar Zalmi in earlier editions of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Hasan Ali has most recently been associated with Islamabad United. His exceptional performance in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 earned him the prestigious title of Player of the Tournament.

The 21st edition of the T20 Blast tournament, now known as the Vitality Blast, commenced on May 20 at Birmingham's Edgbaston stadium with an exhilarating double-header. Originating in June 2003 as the first-ever T20 league under the name Twenty20 Cup, the tournament is held under the auspices of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

The tournament maintains the identical format as the previous year, wherein the 18 county sides are divided into North and South Groups.

NORTH GROUP: Birmingham Bears, Derbyshire Falcons, Durham, Lancashire Lightning, Leicestershire Foxes, Northamptonshire Steelbacks, Notts Outlaws, Worcestershire Rapids, Yorkshire Vikings.

SOUTH GROUP: Essex Eagles, Glamorgan, Gloucestershire, Hampshire Hawks, Kent Spitfires, Middlesex, Somerset, Surrey, Sussex Sharks.